LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Square Food Bank has announced changes to its food distribution site locations.

The distribution site at Eastside Cannery, located at 5255 Boulder Hwy., will close early April. The final distribution at the site will take place Friday at 9 a.m.

The food distribution site at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 5160 W Lone Mountain Rd., was also closed. No announcements of a final distribution day have been made.

Food assistance is still available at dozens of valley distribution drive-thru and walk-in sites, though locations and times are subject to change. To find an up-to-date list of local sites and hours of operation, visit this link.