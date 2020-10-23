Three Square Food Bank announces updates to food distribution sites

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Five one-time Three Square Food Bank distributions sites are coming to Henderson. The drive-thru food distribution sites will be available the week of Oct. 26, but will close on Nov. 3

According to Three Square, the sites are opening due to a grant from the City of Henderson. A full list of food distribution sites and operating hours is available at www.threesquare.org/help. The map and list are updated in real-time to ensure the most current information is available.

The dates, locations, and times for the one-time Henderson food distributions are as follow:

Monday, Oct. 26

Robert L. Taylor Elementary School (144 Westminster Way) – opens at 8 a.m.

Edna F. Hinman Elementary School (450 E. Merlayne Drive) – opens at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Fay Galloway Elementary School (701 Skyline Road) – opens at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

C.T. Sewell Elementary School (700 E. Lake Mead Pkwy) – opens at 8 a.m.

Jim Thorpe Elementary School (1650 Patrick Lane) – opens at 11 a.m.

NOTE: All sites will remain open while supplies last