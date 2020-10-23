Three Square Food Bank announces updates to food distribution sites

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Five one-time Three Square Food Bank distributions sites are coming to Henderson. The drive-thru food distribution sites will be available the week of Oct. 26, but will close on Nov. 3

According to Three Square, the sites are opening due to a grant from the City of Henderson. A full list of food distribution sites and operating hours is available at www.threesquare.org/help. The map and list are updated in real-time to ensure the most current information is available.

The dates, locations, and times for the one-time Henderson food distributions are as follow:

Monday, Oct. 26

  • Robert L. Taylor Elementary School (144 Westminster Way) – opens at 8 a.m.
  • Edna F. Hinman Elementary School (450 E. Merlayne Drive) – opens at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

  • Fay Galloway Elementary School (701 Skyline Road) – opens at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
  • C.T. Sewell Elementary School (700 E. Lake Mead Pkwy) – opens at 8 a.m.
  • Jim Thorpe Elementary School (1650 Patrick Lane) – opens at 11 a.m.

NOTE: All sites will remain open while supplies last

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories