Three Square Food Bank announces new hours for 20 emergency food distribution sites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beginning Tuesday, April 28, many of Three Square Food Bank’s emergency food distribution sites will have new hours of operation.

They will now open at 8 a.m. and remain open while supplies last. These changes will only apply to the 20 sites controlled by Three Square staff and volunteers and will not impact any sites operated by agency partners.

The 20 sites that are implementing new hours include:

Sunset Station – 1301 W Sunset Rd

Coronado High School – 1001 Coronado Center Dr.

Johnston Middle School – 5855 Lawrence St.

Duncan Elementary School – 250 W Rome Blvd.

Cambeiro Elementary School – 2851 E Harris Ave.

Palace Station – 2411 W Sahara Ave.

West Prep – 2050 Sapphire Stone

Western High School – 601 W Bonanza Rd.

Ronzone Elementary School – 5701 Stacey Ave.

Lowman Elementary School/Manch Elementary School – 4225 N Lamont St.

Boulder Station – 4111 Boulder Hwy

Hummel Elementary School – 9800 Placid Ave.

Kahre Elementary School – 7887 W Gowan Rd.

Tarkanian Middle School – 5800 W Pyle Ave.

Helen Marie Smith Elementary School – 7101 Pinedale Ave.

Wynn Elementary School – 5655 Edna Ave.

Sunrise Mountain High School – 2575 Los Feliz St.

Reedom Elementary School – 10025 Rumrill St.

Silvestri Junior High School – 1055 E Silverado Ranch Blvd.

Cannon Junior High School – 5850 Euclid St.

