Three Square Food Bank announces changes to the line-up of emergency food distribution sites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are some changes to Three Square Food Bank’s Emergency Food Distributions sites. The Boulder Station, Sunset Station, Palace Station, and Boulevard Mall sites will cease beginning the week of May 25.

To replace these sites, Three Square has added two weekly drive-thru distributions sites on Saturdays and Wednesdays, and it will be hosted at Central Christian Church, which is located at 1001 New Beginnings Dr.

The new drive-thru site starts Saturday, May 16.

Both distributions begin at 8 a.m. and will remain open while supplies last.

For a complete list of distribution sites and hours of operation, go here. The map and list are updated in real-time, ensuring the most current information is available.