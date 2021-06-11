Three Square ending food distribution at two high schools; alternate sites listed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some changes are ahead for food distribution sites run by Three Square Food Bank.

Saturday, June 12, is the last day for food distribution at Western High School and Sierra Vista High School.

Three Square recommends that people who have been using the Western site to go to the Texas Station site, which gives out food at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

People who have been using Sierra Vista can find two nearby sites: The Birds of Air site at 8425 W. Windmill Lane (9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month) and the City of Light Church site at 8755 W. Warm Springs Road, Ste. #105 (9:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month).

Also, Three Square is announcing that the Eastside Cannery distribution site at 5255 Boulder Highway has been extended through June 30. That site is running in partnership with the Boyd Gaming Corporation, and runs every Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m while supplies last.

A full list of food distribution sites and operating hours is available at www.threesquare.org/help. The map and list are updated in real-time to ensure the most current information is available.