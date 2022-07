LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Square Food Bank will stop distribution at its Texas Station site on July 26.

The Southern Nevada-based nonprofit said Wednesday that distribution at the vacant casino in North Las Vegas will end when supplies run out on that final Tuesday in July, but that food assistance is available at more than 100 other sites.

Distribution on the final day at the Texas Station site begins at 8 a.m.

A complete list of locations and operating hours is at threesquare.org/help.