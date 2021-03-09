Three Square announces more changes to food distribution sites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reports 14 COVID-19-related deaths, more than 400 cases and a drop in test positivity in the past 24 hours.

The state’s test positivity rate is at 6.3% — down from 6.5% the previous day and still above the 5% goal that the World Health Organization established a year ago. But that rate has fallen fast since Jan. 14, when it was 21.6%.