PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested three men in connection to the March 2021 death of Riley Briseno of Round Mountain.

Deputies were called to a home at 8 Prospect Ave. in Round Mountain for a report of a man overdosing. Deputies found Briseno and transported him to a hospital where he died.

After an investigation, Nye County investigation, detectives determined he died of an overdose of fentanyl-laced narcotics.

Last week deputies arrested Skyler March, 25, Ryan Tibbetts, 38, and Jimmie Nockidench Jr., 30, all of Round Mountain.

The three men are each booked into the Nye County Detention Center on an open murder charge and unauthorized acts relating to controlled substances charge.