LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Summerlin will be hosting a night of activities alongside officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Summerlin Area, Spring Valley Area, and Northwest Area commands Tuesday evening.

National Night Out, created in 1984 to build relationships between the community and law enforcement, features exhibits and activities to allow kids and families to see the latest crime-fighting technology, meet policing teams, and educate residents about crime prevention strategies. The event will also include costume characters, giveaways, and more.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to the public at Downtown Summerlin on Park Centre Drive.

Visit Summerlin’s website for more information.