Three Las Vegas schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s three schools which are being recognized as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools consist of two elementary schools and a charter school and are all located in Clark County.

The Department of Education announced on Tuesday the three schools were among 325 schools nationally that are being recognized in one of two categories.

Charlotte Hill Elementary and Frank Lamping Elementary schools are being recognized for their “Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing” category and Pinecrest Academy of Nevada Inspirada, a state public charter school which is Kindergarten through eighth grade, is being recognized in the “Exemplary High Performing Schools” category.

“The tireless work of countless dedicated school community members contributed to the recognition of these three Nevada schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools, and I commend each and every student, educator, and school family member,” said Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert. “It is highly impressive that these schools have earned this recognition, and we are thrilled to celebrate them.”