LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 30-day public comment period opened Friday on the possible sale of the Three Kids Mine site to the City of Henderson.

The 850-acre federally owned site, located just across Lake Mead Parkway from the Lake Las Vegas development, was once an important manganese mine. The mine and an on-site mill produced manganese nodules from 1917 to 1961, according to a Bureau of Land Management news release announcing the public comment period.

The open pit mine has been abandoned for more than 60 years. In that time, the Lake Las Vegas project was created and the River Mountains Loop trail has become a popular recreation spot for cyclists.

A 2014 Las Vegas Review-Journal report described the site as “poisoned by lead, diesel fuel and arsenic in mounds and deep slurry ponds along the parkway.” It further details mining debris and garbage, and says the property has been the site of illegal dumping, a shooting range and an off-road racetrack.

That was the same year that Congress set up the possible transfer of the mine to the City of Henderson.

A fact sheet from a June 30, 2022, public meeting shows a possible timeline with an expected sale in 2023 and a four-phase home construction project beginning in 2024 and ending in 2027. The heading on the fact sheet includes “Lakemoor Ventures” alongside the government agencies involved, including the Henderson Redevelopment Agency.

A page from the fact sheet shows a possible timeline.

A 1,260-acre residential redevelopment identified as “Lakemoor Canyon” was reported in early 2009, and documents on Henderson’s website describe the project, which would include some private land.

The 850 acres under BLM’s control prompted the notice of a public comment period. BLM’s Facebook post provided a link that didn’t work. The announcement is here: https://www.blm.gov/press-release/bureau-land-management-seeks-public-comment-draft-environmental-assessment-three-kids. You can make a comment online through the National NEPA Register, or comments can be sent by mail to:

BLM Las Vegas Field Office

Attn: Elizabeth Moody

Division of Lands

4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89130

“This conveyance will meet the BLM Nevada State Director’s priority of supporting our local communities and economies,” said BLM Las Vegas Field Office Acting Field Manager, Coreen Francis. “The most helpful comments would be those that provide information that hasn’t been considered or raise an issue or concern with regards to the proposed action.”