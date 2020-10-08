Three high schools hosting flu shot clinics with SNHD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three high schools are hosting no-cost flu shot clinics in the coming weeks, working with the Southern Nevada Health District to provide vaccinations.

Shots will be available for adults and children 6 months and older. The clinics will offer 200 doses on a first-come, first-served basis, and no appointments are necessary.

The clinics are scheduled for:

Wednesday, Oct. 14 (1-5 p.m.)

Cimarron-Memorial High School, 2301 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Wednesday, Oct. 21 (1-5 p.m.)

Valley High School, 2839 Burnham Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89169

Wednesday, Nov. 4 (1-5 p.m.)

Silverado High School, 1650 Silver Hawk Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123

SNHD says it is more important than ever for people to protect themselves, their families, and their community from flu. The Health District is encouraging flu vaccinations to help ensure medical resources are conserved, and the health care system is not overtaxed as the response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older. It is especially important for those at higher risk of developing serious complications from the flu.

Many of the people at higher risk of complications from the flu are also at higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

This includes people 65 years of age and older, people with underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, compromised immune systems, and Blacks and Hispanics who are already disproportionately impacted by chronic diseases. It is also important to protect people more likely to be exposed to both COVID-19 and flu, including health care workers and essential workers who interact frequently with the public. A complete list of people at higher risk is available on the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/flu/highrisk/index.htm.

Flu vaccine for people of all ages, including the vaccine for people ages 65 and older, is available at Health District immunization clinics by appointment only. Call (702) 759-0850 for more information.