Three construction workers injured by lightning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Three construction workers were hurt when lightning struck near their pickup truck during an intense storm Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski tweeted the three were sitting next to a truck eating lunch, when a bolt of lightning hit the ground about five feet away, near Charleston and Lindell, on the city’s west side.

Two workers were treated at the scene, but one had to be hospitalized. That victim was conscious and talking with medics at the time.

Szymanski tweeted all three likely would not have been injured if they had been inside the truck. He reminded everyone to seek shelter in a building or vehicle when they hear thunder.

TREATED 3 injuries, as near lightning strike. REMEMBER if you hear thunder seek shelter in a building or vehicle, if these three construction workers would have gotten in the truck, they probably would not have been injured. #PIO1NEWS https://t.co/uasWCC8ztU — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 10, 2021

