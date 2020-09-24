Three Clark County schools recognized with National Blue Ribbon honor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Clark County School District (CCSD) schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) today. The CCSD schools honored are:

Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy

West Career and Technical Academy

Judith D. Steele Elementary School

The three CCSD schools were the only Nevada schools selected for this national honor this year.

Steele Elementary was recognized in the category of Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools. Veterans Tribute and West CTA were honored in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category.

The coveted National Blue Ribbon School awards affirm the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

“It is a tremendous honor for all three of these schools to be selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara.

Veterans Tribute CTA is honored to be the recipient of the National Blue Ribbon, awarded by the U.S. Department of Education. It is a testament to the hard work of the students, staff and families in their continuing pursuit for excellence in education. #CCSD pic.twitter.com/2skStgVRpo — Veterans Tribute CTA (@vtctasentinels) September 24, 2020

“Judith Steele Elementary, as well as Veterans Tribute and West Career and Technical Academies, are examples of the pockets of excellence we are growing throughout CCSD. This is a true testament to the hard work of our teachers, support professionals, administrators and students. I look forward to seeing more schools join the list in years to come,” added Jara.

The award is based on the individual school’s overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. This year, the DOE selected 367 public and private schools nationwide as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020.

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13, 2020.