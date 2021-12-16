Threats of violence at schools nationwide prompt response from Clark County School District and closure by Carson City School District

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo, a view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For many students across the Las Vegas valley, Friday, Dec. 17 will be the final day of classes before the winter break.

For some schools across the country, the final day of classes will be anything but routine, due to a social media trend threatening violence at schools nationwide on Dec. 17.

Now many school districts will be monitoring the final day of school before winter break closely.

On Thursday evening the Carson City School District announced via Twitter that it will close all schools on Friday, December 17, due to increasing concern surrounding the social media threats circulating.

The threats do not name specific schools but refer to it as a nationwide trend.

Schools are encouraging parents to talk to their children about the threats and to report any suspicious activity.

On Thursday morning, CCSD sent out an email to parents saying it is aware of the “vague threats” at school districts across the nation and takes threats seriously.

The school district also encouraged students and parents to report threats directly to law enforcement through the SafeVoice reporting system.

It also asked parents to monitor their child’s social media usage and have an open conversation about proper behavior at school.

The district’s full email is listed below.

The Clark County School District (CCSD) is aware of some social media trends and rumors that can create disruptions on our campuses and the surrounding community. Please know that there are currently vague threats being experienced by many school districts across the nation. CCSD administration and CCSD Police are aware of these posts that are often created by individuals outside our community with the intent of disrupting learning across the country. Please know that CCSD Police and our law enforcement partners take threats seriously, however, these current social media trends are vague and mean to stop the learning environment on the last day of school Dec. 17 for many school districts across the country. One of our top priorities is to provide a positive and safe learning environment, safe from distractions, for all of our students and staff. We are asking for parents to monitor their children’s social media usage and engage their children in conversations about proper behavior and the expectations outlined in the CCSD Student Code of Conduct. Also, please talk to your children about the serious consequences of making threats to the school. It is not a joke. All threats are taken seriously and will be dealt with appropriately. We also encourage all members of the community to report threats directly to law enforcement, rather than sharing unsubstantiated rumors through social media. Students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention. The Clark County School District

TikTok also released a statement on Thursday that reads, “We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”

Winter break for CCSD students and staff begins Monday, December 20, with classes resuming on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.