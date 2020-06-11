Thousands turn out to show support for Officer Shay Mikalonis on ‘Shay Day’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Metro Police Officer Shay Mikalonis continues to fight for his life at UMC. A steady stream of people continue to leave a donation for Shay Day.

So far, more than 3,000 people have stopped by the different locations to show their support by buying a $20 T-shirt. All of the funds from the event will go directly to Mikalonis’ family.

“The support has been phenomenal,” said Patrick Neville, stepfather to Shay Mikalonis’ . “It’s almost overwhelming at times which is not a bad thing, it’s a good thing.”

Mikalonis was shot in the head on June 1 while patrolling a Black Lives Matters protest on the Las Vegas Strip by Circus Circus. According to an arrest report, the suspect accused of shooting Officer Mikalonis, Edgar Samaniego, was not a part of the protest.

Video released shows man accused of shooting officer firing his weapon near police and protesters

“He’s come farther than a lot of people thought he was going to but he still has a long ways to go,” Neville said. “We’ve seen positive signs but still, he still has to hang tough.”

To help with the road to recovery for Mikalonis, the Injured Police Officers fund held a fundraiser where Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, law enforcement from around the valley, and the community all came out to make donations, and sign a “Get well, Shay” banner which will be given to his family.

“I’m very glad to help,” said Sean McCollom, supporter. “It actually does pull on the heart strings a little bit.”

“We’re praying for him, said Officer Pettit, LVMPD officer. “He’s in our thoughts and prayers. We hope he recovers with a good recovery. “

If you didn’t make it to ‘Shay Day,’ but you want to make a donation, go here.