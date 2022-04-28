LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands flocked to the Las Vegas Strip Thursday to celebrate the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Oh my god,” Las Vegas local Raul Ruano said. “It’s so amazing!”

Fans crowded around the red carpet stage on the Bellagio Lake to get an up close and personal look at their picks.

“This is everything I wanted,” tourist Parker Bychinski said. “I know the Draft in 2020 I was supposed to come out here, but I’m glad it’s here.”

People young and old told 8 News Now they are thrilled to see this all come alive here in the entertainment and now sports capital of the world.

“Once they opened the sporting world to us,” Ruano said of Las Vegas. “It just came alive.”

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed for anyone to wander, but close to the stage, security was in full force, with Metro police on hand and first responders ready to help anyone who needed it.

In all, everyone said it was worth the wait, and Las Vegas was the perfect place to celebrate.

“I came all the way from Florida for all this,” Raider super-fan Captain Jack said. “I’m a season ticket holder, I came from Florida for almost every game.”

They told us they are ready to root for their home team to go all the way to the top.

“Go Raiders!” Captain Jack concluded. “Argh!”

Las Vegas Boulevard will stay closed from Bellagio Drive to Flamingo Road through 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Anyone heading down to the resort corridor should consider taking an Uber or even using The Monorail to get where they need to go.