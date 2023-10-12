LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of Culinary Union workers picketed on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday as contract negotiations continue with some of the entertainment capital of the world’s largest resorts.

Union members say they are concerned about receiving fewer hours, resulting in less pay. Jose Mesa Torres, a union member, told reporters he believes resort operators “need to share” their profits.

“We built this city, and we deserve to thrive in this city,” Bethany Khan, a spokesperson for the Culinary Union, said. “A good contract would enable that.”

In September, the Culinary Union voted to strike if a deal can’t be reached. In a statement shortly after the vote, MGM Resorts International said it has a decades-long history of successfully bargaining with the union and believed that “both parties are committed to negotiating a contract that is good for everyone.”

More recently, MGM, Wynn Resorts and Caesars Entertainment gathered with the Culinary Union for negotiations. An agreement was not reached.

Las Vegas is expected to welcome hundreds of thousands of guests as the city hosts the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix and Super Bowl LVIII over the next several months.