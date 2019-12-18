Thousands of toys ready to be delivered to Las Vegas children

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of Las Vegas valley children will be getting new toys or gift cards for Christmas thanks to the generosity of Las Vegans.

HELP of Southern Nevada will begin distributing the donations this week to more than 3,000 local families to make their holidays a bit brighter. The toys, bikes and gift cards were collected during the KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive in early December.

If you would like to make a donation to HELP of Southern Nevada, you can still do that at this website.

