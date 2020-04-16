Thousands of marijuana plants seized in multi-million dollar grow house raid in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police seized 5,700 marijuana plants in a big grow house bust Wednesday. According to Metro, SWAT officers served a search warrant in the 4600 block of Judson Avenue, which is a neighborhood near N. Lamb Boulevard and E. Carey Avenue.

LVMPD Narcotics Detectives say the 5700 marijuana plants weigh approximately 868 pounds. The estimated street value of the seizure is $8.6 million. This incident is part of a multi-jurisdictional High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force investigation that began several months ago and remains ongoing, Meto said.

Metro Police seized 5,700 marijuana plants in a big grow house bust Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Officers said a large portion of the warehouse was converted into a sophisticated illegal marijuana grow operation. LVMPD Narcotics with the assistance of HPD, HSI, DEA, and North Las Vegas Police dismantled the grow to include lighting, ballasts, ductwork, chemicals, charcoals filters, and all other items associated with a large-scale marijuana grow.

According to Metro Police, this is the largest indoor marijuana grow operation (based on plant count) within Metro’s jurisdiction. Previously the largest was a 3,244-marijuana plant grow operation in 2013.

The HIDTA Task Force is comprised of Law Enforcement Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

No other details were released.