Thousands of LA protesters won’t be charged over curfew

FILE – This June 3, 2020 file photo shows demonstrators being arrested for curfew violation in downtown Los Angeles during a protest over the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was restrained by Minneapolis police. Los Angeles prosecutors say they won’t charge thousands of protesters who were arrested after violating curfew and other police orders. The city has made the most arrests during U.S. demonstrations over racial injustice. The city attorney said Monday, June 8, 2020 he will develop an alternative without punishment for protesters who were cited. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors say they won’t charge thousands of protesters arrested for violating curfew and other police orders amid the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd.

The city had the largest number of protest arrests in the U.S. tracked by The Associated Press.

The city attorney said Monday that he will develop an alternative without punishment. The district attorney says she won’t file charges in misdemeanor cases from other parts of Los Angeles County.

More than 3,000 people were arrested over days of mostly peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd. The vast majority were for violating curfew or failing to obey orders to disperse.