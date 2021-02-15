Thousands of items discounted at Marshall Retail Group’s Presidents Day warehouse sale

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Marshall Retail Group (MRG) invites Las Vegas valley residents to a massive warehouse sale over Presidents’ Day weekend. It will feature over 20,000 items, offered at up to 90% off.

The items range in price from $2 to $15. On Monday, the last day of the sale, items will be an additional 50% off.

Reservations are not required, and organizers encourage the public to come out and shop.

It will be held at 3755 West Sunset Road until 5 p.m. Monday.

Men’s and women’s apparel, shoes and accessories from Carina, Marshall Russo, Misura and Paradiso, as well as gifts and souvenirs from America! and Welcome to Las Vegas will be available for purchase at very low, discounted prices.

Marshall Retail Group (MRG), a WHSmith Group company, is America’s leading travel retailer in the airport, casino and resort marketplace.