Thousands of Golden Knights fans gather in Las Vegas for game 3 of Stanley Cup Final on June 8, 2023 (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fans who gathered for Golden Knights watch parties Thursday night said they are still optimistic, despite a loss in game three.

Downtown Summerlin was packed with thousands of people who gathered to cheer on the team.

“Go Knights Go!” fan Lluvia Lanuza chanted. “Go Knights Go!”

The community came together for a common cause; everyone hoping and praying for the Golden Knights to bring the Stanley Cup home.

“This is our year,” Lanuza said. “This is our year.”

Fans and their families were all happy to cheer for the team, and even though the Golden Knights lost game three, those who spoke with 8 News Now said they are more than optimistic as they show their support from afar.

“They play so well together, they’re so deep,” Albert Ronquillo said of the team. “And they are fun to watch, it’s exciting!”

Halee Harczynski, Senior Marketing Director of Downtown Summerlin told 8 News Now her team was happy to host the watch party and said events like this help them show their appreciation for everything the Knights have brought to the city.

“I think the entire Las Vegas community is thrilled,” Harczynski said. “We’re thrilled at Downtown Summerlin and the Howard Hughes Corporation to have the Knights in our backyard.”

This positive attitude was seen throughout the crowd as the team inches even closer to potentially winning it all.

“I’m looking forward to that parade,” Ronquillo concluded. “I think that would be amazing.”

There will be several watch parties happening in Las Vegas for game four on Saturday, June 10.

