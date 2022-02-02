Thousands of flights canceled due to bad weather across US

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of flights across the country have been canceled due to a winter storm impacting numerous states.

More than 3,500 U.S. flights have been canceled for Wednesday and Thursday as a massive storm bears down on the central, eastern and southern U.S. If you are flying in the next 24 hours, you will want to check ahead of time on your flights.

Flights due to arrive in Las Vegas on Feb. 2, 2022 that have been canceled.

At 1:30 p.m., 46 flights either departing or arriving at Harry Reid International Airport were canceled for Wednesday. There are at least 31 departure flights impacted with most of them being on Southwest Airlines. Frontier and Spirit Airlines have also canceled flights. Fifteen arrival flights were canceled. Again, Southwest was the primary air carrier that was impacted in Las Vegas.

It’s been a rough few months for air travelers as severe weather and staff shortages in December and January contributed to the cancellation of more than 50,000 flights.