Thousands of fetal remains found on property of doctor who performed abortions

CRETE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) — Thousands of fetal remains have been discovered on the property of an Illinois doctor who performed abortions. Officials say more than 2,200 medically preserved remains were found on the property of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer in Crete Township.

Klopfer performed abortions in Indiana for nearly 40 years before losing his medical license in 2016. He died earlier this month. The doctor’s family was cleaning out Klopfer’s property when they discovered the remains.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, but they say there is no evidence that Klopfer conducted any of the medical procedures at his home