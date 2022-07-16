Las Vegas (KLAS)– Over $5,000 worth of backpacks filled with essential items were donated to those experiencing homelessness in Las Vegas.

On Saturday, July 16 HomeAid Southern Nevada, a nonprofit founded in 2004, in partnership with CARE Complex distributed nearly 300 backpacks filled with items like soap, sunscreen, water bottles, and more, to those experiencing homelessness.

HomeAid Southern Nevada’s mission is to help build new lives for Southern Nevada’s vulnerable populations through housing and community outreach. To learn more about the organization, or to get involved, visit their website at this link.