LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A break-in has left a Summerlin fitness business reeling after thousands of dollars in gym equipment was stolen weeks before it was scheduled to open.

Libby Anderson and her husband have invested their time and money into establishing Body20 in the west valley.

“Instead of spending four to five hours at the gym you can spend 20 minutes with us and get amazing results,” explained Anderson.

On Wednesday morning, Anderson walked into Body20 to quite the surprise.

“I felt very violated. It was just like what do you do? Everything was taken and it was overwhelming,” said Anderson.

The stolen equipment includes 12 workout suits valued at around $5,000 each.

Anderson said that the reason the suits are so special and expensive is that they are geared to contract your muscles, giving you an intense workout in a short amount of time. The suits may be hard to sell because they can’t be used due to the Andersons being the only ones who can unlock them.

The thieves also took a TV, laptop, water bottles, and t-shirts.

“I can’t believe it, that someone would just come in and take something. it’s kinda frustrating and disheartening but we’ll figure it out,” Anderson said.

The Andersons were just getting ready to launch and had been offering demos of their workout suits to the public.

“We’re going to open in May and we were giving everyone a taste of what’s to come but now we can’t do that,” Anderson said.

Even after this setback, they’re not deterred.

“We’re still going to do it. I mean we started we’re not quitting,” Anderson told 8 News Now.

Police believe this could be a targeted theft. If you have any information on this theft please contact the police.