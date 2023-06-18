LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas exotic animal store owner is searching for the person who stole thousands of dollars in exotic animals from her business.

Stephanie Tracy has owned Wild Things for 10 years and on Saturday she received a phone call from one of her employees that dozens of her exotic snakes had been stolen.

Tracy was able to catch the suspect on camera, seeing in detail how the suspect went about breaking in, making her believe they have experience handling exotic reptiles.

Tracy said the suspect stole 30 snakes from her store and damaged several enclosures. She said she is going to have to pay about $25,000 in repairs and stolen property.

Tracy told 8 News Now that her peace of mind is destroyed but she is working with police to find the suspect.

This is the second time the store has been broken into but Tracy said that damage is worse this time around. Wild Things has set up a GoFundMe account if you would like to donate.