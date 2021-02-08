Thousands of dental kits to be distributed to children in need at Clark and Washoe county schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada, the state’s dental Medicaid administrator, will provide nearly 6,000 child oral hygiene kits to Communities In Schools of Nevada to distribute throughout schools in the Clark and Washoe counties.

“As our community continues to struggle with the pandemic, the risk to our children’s health increases and their ability to access service may be more difficult,” said Dr. Amy Tongsiri, Nevada Dental Director for LIBERTY Dental Plan.

The kits, which include children’s toothpaste, toothbrush, dental floss, toothbrush cover and timer in a plastic travel bag, will be distributed throughout February, for National Children’s Dental Health Month.

The dental kits will be distributed by Communities In Schools of Nevada staff to students with the greatest need at 33 high poverty schools in Clark County and up to 12 schools in Washoe County.

“We are incredibly grateful for the donation of dental kits from LIBERTY and their continued support to the students and families most impacted by the pandemic,” said Tami Hance-Lehr, CEO & State Director of Communities In Schools of Nevada.

Students will likely receive their dental kits during lunch hour when they pick up their food bags such as at Canyon Spring High School in Clark County.