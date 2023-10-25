LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Strip was filled with thousands of culinary union workers for a rally Wednesday evening and police warned there would be road closures and traffic delays.

The rally comes as the contract negotiations between Culinary Local 226 continue with MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts. Culinary leaders said there will be rallies until there is a resolution.

The rally took place on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and was expected to impact Las Vegas Strip traffic. Road closures between Flamingo Road and Paris Drive were also expected.

Culinary Union workers are asking for better pay, a reduced workload, better workplace safety, and job security.

Culinary Local 226 members rally during contract talks. (KLAS)

“We helped the companies survive the pandemic, we helped the companies survive the cyber attack, and we’re just trying to get help for our families,” Matt Cummings a bartender on the Strip expressed.

By Wednesday night, dozens had been arrested after refusing to clear the roadway along the Las Vegas Strip. The demonstration was part of a civil disobedience rally that started at 6 p.m.

“We’ve been patient. We’ve been bargaining for over six months,” Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted PappaGeorge told 8 News Now.

He was one of 75 people taken into police custody on Wednesday night

PappaGeorge added that he hopes the extreme move will draw more attention to the cause.

“They are willing to do whatever it takes, including non-violent civil disobedience, they are willing to get arrested to fight for their contract and fight for their families, we think that is something that the public will support,” PappaGeorge added.

“We are the money, we are the people who make the money,” Glenn Wilson who works at Caesars Palace told 8 News Now.

8 News Now reached out to Wynn Resorts in regards to the civil disobedience rally set for 6 p.m. Wynn Resorts responded by saying it does not have any comment on the union action planned for Wednesday.

The union is scheduled to continue contract talks with Caesars on Friday and talks with Wynn Resorts are scheduled for Monday.