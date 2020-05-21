Thousands of casino employees being tested for COVID-19, convention center site open

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many as 4,000 workers a day, for the next 30 days, will be tested at the Las Vegas Convention Center site.

The testing site, which is a partnership between the convention center, UMC, gaming and resort properties, the Culinary Health Fund, began testing Thursday.

The culinary union wanted access for all casino and hotel employees before they returned to work.

The testing is being done inside the convention center and by appointment which is being coordinated through the various hotel/casino properties. Employees will undergo a throat test swab.

Governor Sisolak said widespread testing is necessary before the gaming properties can reopen.

business executives and union leaders agree this can provide peace of mind as our state reopens.

“This is an extremely important step for our community. UMC has been serving Southern Nevada since 1931. We’ve been through tough times before, starting with the Great Depression to the tragic events of October 1st. We’ve always been there for our community. We’re our community’s hospital. Throughout this pandemic our team has been working around the clock to expand access to testing,” said Scott Kerbs, UMC.

There is no expense to the employee to get tested and workers will have the results in 48 hours.