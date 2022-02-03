Thousands more flights canceled across US due to wicked winter storm

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are more than 4,000 flights canceled Thursday due to a massive winter storm that is packing freezing rain and heavy snow to the Midwest, South and Northeast. Air travelers are advised to check their flights for delays or cancellations.

By 6 a.m. Thursday, 110 flights at Harry Reid International Airport were canceled for the day. You can check the status of departing flights at this link and you can check the status of arriving flights at this link.

Some of the flights canceled on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

According to flight tracking site Flightaware.com, Southwest Airlines has canceled most flights. It’s canceled 27%, or 940, of its flights. It’s followed by American Airlines which has canceled 19%, or 583, flights.

The airports seeing the most cancellations are Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, Austin, Dallas Love Field, and St. Louis.

Airlines also had thousands of cancellations Wednesday due to the storm.