LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over 20,000 NV Energy customers are without power after a vehicle crashed into a transmission riser Saturday.

According NV Energy, thousands of customers in the Henderson area lost power around 4:50 p.m., with a majority near Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway.

Thousands lose power in Henderson after a car crashes into transmission rise (KLAS)

NV Energy crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

