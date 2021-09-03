Thousands looking for work as federal jobless benefits end

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – America’s employers added just 235,000 jobs in August, a modest gain after two months of robust hiring at a time when the delta variant’s spread has discouraged some people from flying, shopping, and eating out.

Next week, more than 100,000 claimants will get their last unemployment payments as federal benefits – an additional $300 per month – are set to end this weekend.

Elisa Cafferata, the director of Nevada’s Department of Education Training and Rehabilitation said it’s time for the program known as PUA to end.

“There are more resources right now for people who are looking to find that right fit of a job,” said Cafferata.

She said claimants can go to EmployNV.gov for help.

“You can tap into the resources that are available,” said Cafferata. “Help with the resume, help for training for job interviews… There are jobs listed there for employers hiring right now.”

Joe Sharp, who heads the Las Vegas Metro One Stop Career Centers, said he’s seeing an uptick in interest from job seekers and those hoping to change careers.

“I do expect we will see some increase of people,” said Sharp. “Not only because the benefits are ending, but people now since the pandemic are starting to explore different options when it comes to careers.”

After this weekend, claimants on the UI program will continue to receive benefits, but without the extra PUA money.