Thousands graduate as part of largest CSN class in school history

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday was a momentous day for students of CSN as thousands of 2021 graduates took the stage to receive their diplomas and certificates.

It was a major difference from last year as graduates got to join their peers in person, applauding each other for the work they have accomplished.

Graduates like Adrian feel like all the hard work he put in paid off as he is representing his family in a big way.

“First of my family to go to college and it really means a lot that I got the chance to go early, and officially go after high school and work for my degree,” said CSN Graduate, Adrian Pedroza.

Graduation is underway for @CSNCoyote. 📚 ✏️ 🎓 Thousands of students will take the stage and get their diplomas *in person* together! This is CSN biggest graduation class in their schools history! 🙌🏽🎉🎓 Full story tonight at 11pm on #8NN pic.twitter.com/3VlXdaSxqN — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) May 16, 2021

This was the College of Southern Nevada’s biggest class to date, as crews started working at noon setting everything up and preparing the stage. CSN school officials shared just how many students were graduating on Saturday.

“We have almost 4,000 students graduating today, and out of that almost 900 of them are first-time full-time students,” said Chief Information Officer, Mugunth Vaithylingam.

Graduate Kimberly King say this means the world to her after struggling for several years.

“I am super excited,” said King. “This is what recovery is about. This is what college is about. I’m a recovering addict, and I have spent the last six years rebuilding myself.”

Temperatures were checked upon arrival and masks were required. To cap off the night, there was a special treat for students, family, and staff, as fireworks lit up the sky.