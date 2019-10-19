Thousands gather to raise awareness during 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over 3,000 people gathered at Town Square on Saturday for the Alzheimer’s Association’s 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, they raised awareness and an incredible $226,000.

Families, caregivers and people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other dementia attended the walk. They remembered and honored those who lost their battles with the disease, those caring for loved ones and people who support finding a cure to put an end to it.

Nevada currently has the third fastest-growing rate of Alzheimer’s in the nation. Nearly 50,000 Southern Nevadans are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Each day, they grapple with the grim reality of losing their lives and memories.

Over 150,000 caregivers assist these individuals along their difficult journeys, culminating in millions of hours and dollars of care.

Today’s walk raised much-needed funds for the Alzheimer’s Association, an organization that is at the forefront of the battle against the disease. The money raised helps the association provide free programs for care, planning, support groups, medical alert ID bracelets and respite care, as well as fund important research for a cure.

U.S. Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen attended the walk, honoring her late mother-in-law, who passed away from Alzheimer’s. Rosen held a purple flower, the symbol of losing a loved one to the disease.

