Thousands gather for “We Deserve to Live” rally, with focus on conversation, solutions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As protests continue across the nation, thousands of people made their way to historic West Las Vegas for a different sort of event tonight. The “We Deserve to Live” rally happened at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park, which used to be known as Doolittle Park.

The event organizer said this was not a protest, instead it revolved around conversation and finding solutions.

The rally’s goal? To stand up against police brutality and systemic racism in our country.

Reverend Stretch Sanders, who created the event, even talked about possible legislation to help hold law enforcement accountable when it comes to the use of force. He said this wasn’t the first step in finding solutions, and it won’t be the last.

“Today’s time and place is about us coming together, hearing some messages that are going to wake us up,” said Sanders. “I don’t know about you all, I am tired of being scared and being asleep not really understanding what it is going to take for us to come together as a people, and as people, to change our community and conditions.”

Speakers talked for a few hours, and some petitions were circulating. A vigil was also held for George Floyd and others who have lost their lives.

One speaker 8 News Now talked to said George Floyd changed the world and has a lot more people noticing the problems our country faces.

The event was peaceful, and the organizer said he hopes this will help unify the community.