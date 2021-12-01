Thousands flock to Las Vegas as 10-day National Finals Rodeo returns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Myrtle Begay and her family are thrilled about the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo because her son Derrick will be competing this year.

“I’m so proud of him. I’m nervous but we get through it,” Begay tells 8 News Now. “As a parent you sit there with pride and support, just being a mother. I’m very proud of him.”

The NFR is a 10-day rodeo expected to attract thousands back to Las Vegas after the pandemic moved the event to Dallas last year.

Michael Mack helps with the planning of the event, he says fans are in for a treat.

“There are enhancements every year to the NFR. Fans will see a lot of those enhancements on the first night. It’s fine-tuning everything. There will be different openings every night,” said Mack.

Fans will also have a wide selection of apparel at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s “Cowboy Christmas” and even some quick options at the rodeo.

WHO IS COMING?🤩

The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas opens TONIGHT at 5 PM! It will be an extraordinary night filled with lots of events and lots of shopping for you to enjoy! #CowboyChristmas #OpeningNight #WranglerNFR #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/xcaPv2T2Ib — Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (@LasVegasNFR) December 1, 2021

“It’s getting chilly so hoodies are popular and also we have these sweet vests that are all leather,” said Paul Christian a brand ambassador.

A day and night packed event that for many is known as the Super Bowl for Cowboys but for this family, their focus is clear.

“He’s been in the rodeo for a long time now so he is prepared and we are here to support him,” said Begay.