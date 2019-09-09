Thousands attend “The Great Reno Balloon Race”

RENO, Nev. (KTNV) — “The Great Reno Balloon Race” wrapped up Sunday. The event is the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event. The three day-event attracted more than 100,000 people.

“This is actually his first year, but no this is awesome just watching all of these balloons land all around us,” said Marissa Otteson, who brought her son along.

Shanda Tognotti brought her young daughter to the race. She said, “It’s Landry’s first time, not our first time but this is the first time they have been this close to us, it’s super cool.”

If you missed “The Great Reno Balloon Race,” don’t worry! It is held every year in Reno.