Thousands attend SEMA 2021 to preview the latest automotive industry trends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you drove by the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, you may have heard the sound of cars making donuts in the parking lot. SEMA returns after being virtual in 2020.

SEMA is back in town and Wednesday is the second day of the trade-only automotive show. This year, more than 50,000 people are expected to be in town for SEMA 2021.

8NewsNow Reporter Bianca Holman was there this morning, safely enjoying a drifting, burnout, and donut experience with Optima Batteries driver Christopher Polvoorde. He has been giving show VIPs this high-powered experience.

The bronze lot features more than 80 of Optima battery’s Ultimate Street Car Invitational competitors.

Manufactures from across the globe are in Las Vegas to show off the latest and greatest in automotive parts and vehicles.

Related Content SEMA 2021 kicks off at Las Vegas Convention Center

Big trends this year are electric vehicles and self-driving vehicles.

While it is an industry-only show, the public can attend the SEMA Ignited event on Friday afternoon in the LVCC West Hall parking lot.

The official SEMA show afterparty starts immediately after the show ends. Introduced in 2014, the annual event allows the general public to get a glimpse of some of the vehicles and excitement since the actual show is only for industry professionals.

The party offers a night of food, entertainment, drifting demonstrations, and more. Gates open at 3 p.m. with SEMA Show badge attendees getting free access to the event.

Tickets are still available for the general public.

Special guests like Jay Leno and Keith Urban are welcoming back SEMA automotive professionals, so be on the lookout for them at the show.

The return of SEMA also helps put the Las Vegas economy into fifth gear – giving businesses a boost.

The automotive convention ends Friday, Nov. 5.