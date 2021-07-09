Thousands attend, many hired at mega job fair at Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many people walked away with a job after the mega job fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center Friday. This comes as the clock is ticking toward the expiration of federal unemployment benefits in a couple months.

The packed convention center was a clear sign that thousands of those who are still unemployed were hoping to walk out with an offer and get back into the work force.

“I got hired!” exclaimed Kelly Andrews.

She was one of those who walked into the fair not knowing what to expect but hoping for the best. She says she applied to many jobs in the last several months but hardly received a follow-up.

#HAPPENINGNOW : More than 2500 people walked through the convention center in the first hour In hopes to land a job. How the job fair is making sure you have the tools to be employed. One woman walked away with a job . Hear from her tonight @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/U3CIZjSjHx — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) July 9, 2021

“It felt like it went on deaf ears until today,” Andrews told us. “I feel like when you apply online, you are kind of anonymous.”

Brandon Smith also shared the same frustration.

Related Content Job fair brings unemployed together with employers at Las Vegas Convention Center

“Sometimes, I get a call back saying the position is being filled, but I usually get ghosted,” he shared.

Smith didn’t get an offer Friday but is expecting a call back.

The job fair had up to 5,000 job seekers in attendance, and roughly 14,000 available positions. With federal unemployment benefits ending in September, county leaders were glad to see the huge turnout.

“The fact that this many people came out is a positive sign,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom.

Employers were ready to hire, and MGM made 100 job offers within the first hour.

“The lines are flooding, and we love to see it,” said Wanda Gispert of MGM Resorts International. “People are ready to come back to work, and we are ready to put them to work.”

Jobs ranged from entry level all the way to corporate level.

Those who did not get an offer told 8 News Now they will remain hopeful and are glad they were able to get a face-to-face connection.