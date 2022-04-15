LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County hosted its spring job fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center Friday, offering job seekers the opportunity to meet with over 100 companies looking to fill over 13,000 positions.

Turnout at the fair overall was a success for both attendees and employers, with over 6,000 people in attendance and more than 450 hired onsite.

8 News Now spoke with several people who were still trying to get their feet on the ground after losing so much during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As inflation creates skyrocketing prices, high-paying jobs are a must for job seekers, along with better conditions.

“I feel like I’m coming here not only to look for the pay, but to also know genuinely what I’m going into,” said job seeker Jennifer Aguilar.

Employers like MGM Resorts International and medical companies like SDMI were at the fair, and Nevada State Bank and Clark County School District were also among those looking for applicants.

“The longest lines were pretty much at the casinos, but the medical was pretty much just as long, so it was a tie between both of them,” said Sarah Borden Mitchell.

What made the job fair even more beneficial to locals was the fact that every employer offered $18 per hour or higher pay, and for many, an event like this is a make-or-break situation as they feel the effects of the pandemic.

“I ended up resigning from my position and staying home with the kids and during that time is when I decided to enroll in school,” said Walter Pickett. “There’s been some ups and downs because I did have to leave work but I started something new and now moving into another direction.”