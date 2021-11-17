This year’s best Black Friday deals, according to WalletHub study

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It is almost time for what some consider the biggest shopping day of the holiday season- Black Friday- and some retailers will offer better deals than others, according to a report.

The personal-finance website WalletHub has released a report, on the best places to shop this Black Friday.

Macy’s has the highest overall discount rate at 58.51%, whereas Ace Hardware has the lowest at 11.73%.

WalletHub surveyed nearly 5,000 deals from 21 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2021 Black Friday ad scans to find the stores offering the biggest discounts on various products such as appliances, jewelry, and

Below are the top 10 stores to shop at during Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Retailers (Avg. % Discount) 1. Macy’s (58.51%) 6. Lenovo (40.29%) 2. JCPenney (57.63%) 7. Nordstrom (33.21%) 3. Belk (56.69%) 8. Walmart (31.60%) 4. Kohl’s (49.32%) 9. HP (31.34%) 5. Office Depot and OfficeMax (42.85%) 10. Big Lots (29.19%)

Traditionally, shoppers had to get up early, stand in endless lines at stores, and try to find deals through hordes of other shoppers — all in the name of savings. WalletHub researchers say COVID changed that. For the first time ever, the number of Americans who shopped online on Black Friday passed 100 million, while in-store shopping dropped by 37%.

All that said, if Black Friday shopping is not your thing, there are any number of “mom and pop” businesses that would love to see you on Small Business Saturday on November 27.