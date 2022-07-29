The coin that treasure hunters are looking for. Source: The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt will return to Las Vegas on Saturday, July 30. A coin worth $1000 will be hidden within a 50-mile radius of the Bellagio Fountains.

The free contest will be nationwide and open to all U.S. residents. The coin will be hidden in public, not buried, and all players will need to win is the solution to a puzzle and then find the coin.

“We invite everyone to play,” said Hunt president Jeff Kessler. “All you have to do to win is find the coin we’ve hidden, by solving one of our puzzles. Of course, Las Vegas residents will have a huge advantage for the Las Vegas coin location.”

Six Saturdays in a row, the Hunt will send five puzzles to all players who register their email addresses at this website. Las Vegas will kick off the Hunt, and other locations include Los Angeles, Austin, New York City, Asheville, and Milwaukee.

“Only one of the five puzzles reveals the exact location of the coin,” explained Kessler. “The other four won’t take you to the wrong place, but the right solution will take you to the exact spot.”

The person who solves the puzzle and finds the coin will win $1000, but players can team up with someone across the county and split the prize.