LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Parkinson’s disease slows the body only getting worse over time. Most patients also have a symptom called “freezing of gait” where the person can no longer walk. However, this new technology is helping trick minds into walking again.

Along with losing the ability to walk, living with Parkinson’s can also, in time, mean losing independence. However, this possible solution could help patients remain mobile when the body refuses.

“My problem is freezing of movement, trouble getting started once I get going I am good to go sometimes but you know the old age you can’t walk and chew a stick of gum if I’m walking and chewing a stick of gum I might stop seriously,” said Walter Dixon who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.

This is called freezing of the gait, and it is defined as a sudden onset of immobility.

“The reason that it happens is because of a specific neural pathway in the brain that gets damaged or disconnected so that when your brain is sending that signal to initiate movement that signal just doesn’t get to the motor neuron that’s activating your muscles,” said Sidney Collin, the creator of De Oro Devices.

She wanted to create a device that uses the same visual and audio cues as physical therapists.

“It gives me something to look at so to speak, triggers my brain to look down at the laser and put my foot through it or kick it, and like that step into it so it gives me something to step towards and then in addition what that does, it helps to trigger my thinking so I listen to that and I step, step, step look at the laser and away I go,” said Dixon.

Seeing the results from her devices is encouraging for Collin.

“I had read about the impact I knew logically that these visual and auditory cues worked, but seeing it happen was a whole different thing,” Collin said.

While the results were encouraging for Collin, they were life-changing for Dixon.

“It helps steady me it gives me the ability to walk, it gives me a lot of courage to do things I wouldn’t be doing now,” said Dixon.

This is just one more example of technology making a difference, one step at a time.