LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Theft across the valley is nothing new but for one elderly woman, she never imagined it could happen to her.



Marion DiMario, 92, woke up Tuesday morning to the tires and wheels of her 1995 Chevrolet Silverado gone, and her car left on blocks. The incident took place at the retirement living facility, Montara Meadows.



“I came down to go to breakfast and I thought, do I have a flat tire? I went to look, and all the wheels were gone on all four,” DiMario said.

“I’ve taken care of that truck just like a baby and the maintenance is always done and I go over it with a fine-tooth comb if it needs anything,” DiMario shared.



Marion immediately contacted management at the retirement facility she lives at, but due to the lack of security cameras, they didn’t have any leads.

She then called the police to file a report and while they took down her information, they never made it out to look at the burglarized truck.

DiMario says this truck is more than just a mode of transportation for her, as it was a gift from her late husband.



Her daughter, Lucci McCullough says this all could have been avoided if the retirement living community of Montara Meadows had fixed their facilities gate.



“To my understanding, it hasn’t been functioning for over a month and with all the seniors, this should have been repaired the day of,” McCullough said.



“This makes them all so vulnerable and now how are they going to feel safe,” she added.

Here is a link to Marion’s GoFundme page if you would like to help.