LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas ranks sixth on 2023’s list of “best weed cities,” according to survey information released Monday.

According to the survey from the team of Real Estate Witch and Leafy, an online cannabis discovery marketplace, Las Vegas falls below Portland, Denver, Buffalo, Seattle, and Baltimore as the sixth best place for marijuana connoisseurs to live.

There are 3.1 dispensaries per 100,000 residents, with the average rating of them coming in at 4.4, the survey said. The information indicates that the average price for weed is $279 for high-quality pot and $244 for mid-quality, 12% less than the national average. Las Vegas tops the list in the number of head shops, coming in at 2.8 per 100,000 residents and features some of the largest dispensaries in the world.

Las Vegas rates at 77 in “pot passion,” based on Google Trends data for 12 search terms over the past 12 months.

Another critical data point, according to the survey, Las Vegas features 15.5 Taco Bell restaurants per 100,000 restaurants, the second-highest concentration of the fast food spot on the list.

“Americans agree that Las Vegas is an above-average city for stoners, with 1 in 8 respondents (12%) ranking it in their top five weed-friendly cities,” said the survey.

The full list is as follows: