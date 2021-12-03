‘This is very difficult,’ family heartbroken after teen, dog hit, killed in crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A North Las Vegas family is trying to come to terms with the death of a teen and his dog as they were hit and killed on a busy road Thursday.

The teen has been identified by the family members as 14-year-old Kevin Gonzalez.

Police say he was chasing after his dog at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Carey Avenue when they were both hit by a silver sedan.

Gonzalez’s aunt described the teen as someone who was passionate about pizza and dogs.

“He loved dogs and maybe that’s why he sacrificed himself for his dog,” said Natividad Burgos.

Gonzalez was just steps away from his home.

“Kevin was a kid that was always on alert. It’s hard to talk about him because it hurts to know that he is no longer with us,” Burgos added.

His family says Kevin and his cousin were bringing home groceries when his 9-month-old dog Charlie got loose.

“This is very difficult. The mother is heartbroken and we are all here to support her. She needs her strength because she has other children too,” Burgos said.

The driver of the Sedan remained on scene and no charges were filled.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses.