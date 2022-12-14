LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson City Council approved the sale of 3.76 acres in the Inspirada area of the Valley where Station Casinos plans on building another casino hotel.

Station Casinos purchased the land for 1.75 million. The current plans for the casino hotel include more than 900,000 square feet of enclosed building, 80,000 square feet of gaming floor, 600 hotel rooms, four restaurants, an 11-unit food hall, 30,000 square feet of banquet meeting space, and entertainment venues including a cinema and bowling alley.

Inspirada Station casino (Station Casinos)

Plans submitted to the city of Henderson by Station Casinos lay out the development of the site in three phases. The site is located just south of the Henderson Executive Airport along Via Inspirada.

Inspirada Station casino masterplan phase 1. (Station Casinos)

Inspirada Station casino masterplan phase 2. (Station Casinos)

Inspirada Station casino masterplan phase 3. (Station Casinos)

Station Casinos said it hopes to begin construction in January 2024 with an opening possibly around March 2025.