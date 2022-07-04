BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The mysteries at Lake Mead are drawing visitors to its shores — with more people checking out the dramatic changes as the nation celebrated Independence Day.

The lake clocked in at 1,042 feet on Monday, nearly 200 feet below its full pool, when the lake is at capacity. The lake’s level is measured in elevation. Lake levels have receded more than 10 feet since boaters discovered a body in a barrel in May.

A formerly sunken boat sits high and dry along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. The bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water mark of the reservoir which has fallen to record lows. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Experts predict Lake Mead will drop nearly 30 feet from its current level by September 2023. The lake is like a big bowl with areas on the shoreline receding more quickly since there is more volume of water in deeper areas.

“This is the lowest I’ve ever seen it,” Mark Graham, who is visiting from California, said. “It’s pretty saddening from how I’ve seen it in the past.”

A sign indicates the Lake Mead water line in 2000 in contrast to current low water levels due to the western drought on June 28, 2022 on Lake Mead along the Colorado River in Boulder City, Nevada. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The lake’s past now oddly dots its present. Clothing, furniture bottles and cans are sprinkled along its sandy shoreline. Like Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” the debris is a treasure trove.

“After years and years of people just indiscriminately throwing things in the water and falling and all kinds of odd things, you’re surely going to find things that aren’t going to be very sightless,” Graham said.

A body discovered in a barrel at Lake Mead in May. (Shawna Hollister/KLAS)

The receding waters are also revealing sunken boats. An upright speedboat, once hidden under water, was on dry land was of mid-June. A piece of World War II history was also showing this week above the waterline.

“It’s sad to see it go down, it is,” boater Tim Welch said. “Every time we come out here, it’s part of the conversation, how low it is.”

A chair along the shore at Lake Mead. The chair would have been more than 100 feet underwater several years ago. (KLAS)

“It’s extremely sad, to say the least, to see the water levels decrease,” Elisa Yaeger, who was visiting the lake Monday from Mexico.

A new forecast shows Lake Mead rising in only three of the next 15 months.

Boats fill slips at a marina on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, near Boulder City, Nev. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is expected to release projections that suggest the levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead dipped slightly compared with last year. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Since Lake Mead’s filling in the 1930s, 300 people have drowned in its waters, park service officials told the 8 News Now I-Team.

The I-Team was first to report the discovery of a body in a barrel at the lake in May. Since the person is believed to have been murdered, the case is not among the 300 drownings. Investigators suspect there are more victims in the lake.